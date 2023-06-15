Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $650,280 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

