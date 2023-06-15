Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,796,972 shares of company stock valued at $207,914,141. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.03.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

