Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.5 %

Waters stock opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.46. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.