Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,249,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $108.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

