Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

