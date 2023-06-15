Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Etsy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,008,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.