BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $21.62. BankUnited shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 23,285 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.
BankUnited Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $874,000.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
