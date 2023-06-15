BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $21.62. BankUnited shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 23,285 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $874,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

