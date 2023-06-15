Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $271,018 over the last 90 days. 25.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

