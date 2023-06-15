Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Stake Lessened by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $407,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $12,008,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 86.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

BLCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

