Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Down 14.4%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) was down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies to C$0.65 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

