Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.49. The stock had a trading volume of 429,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,031. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

