Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 310 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,584. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

