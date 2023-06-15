Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 994 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after buying an additional 478,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,419 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
