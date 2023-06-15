Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.85. 623,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,896,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.