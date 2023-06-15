Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.9 %

BELFA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $712.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

About Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.