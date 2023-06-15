Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Belden by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

