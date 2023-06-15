BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,643,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 2,930,878 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLU shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 578,586.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $75,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

