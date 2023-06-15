Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 235.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Shares of MCK traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $396.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

