Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,576. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

