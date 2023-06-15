Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $409.16. The stock had a trading volume of 140,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

