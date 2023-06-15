Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 342,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.