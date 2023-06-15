Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.15. 832,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,820. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

