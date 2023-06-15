Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,864,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 861,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

