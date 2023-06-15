Bensler LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIPGet Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.1% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bensler LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $28.68.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

