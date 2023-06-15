Bensler LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

