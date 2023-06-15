Bensler LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.6% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.33 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.