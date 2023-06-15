Bensler LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bensler LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.19 and its 200 day moving average is $236.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $271.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

