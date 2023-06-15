Bensler LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

