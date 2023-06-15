Bensler LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,937. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,609.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,636.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,429.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

