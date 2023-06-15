Bensler LLC Purchases 628 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $650,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

