Bensler LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bensler LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $162.12 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

