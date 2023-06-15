Bensler LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bensler LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,760,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 959,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

