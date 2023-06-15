Bensler LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

