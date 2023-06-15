BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,107.00.
BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.