BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Shares Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,076 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 31.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,334,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOS stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

