Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) vs. Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Head-To-Head Survey

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 7.94 -$105.30 million ($1.22) -2.55 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Detwiler Fenton Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bit Digital.

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -304.42% -82.71% -72.64% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bit Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

