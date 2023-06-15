BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $252,035.88

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $309.35 million and approximately $252,035.88 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $24,909.96 or 1.00089244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018861 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,014.05164311 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $244,942.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

