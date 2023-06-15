Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00096718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00024411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

