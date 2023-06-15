Bitcoin SV Trading Down 16.6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $25.07 or 0.00098248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $483.08 million and $24.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,525.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00411890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

