Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 73,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 20.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

