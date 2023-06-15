Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
BTDR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of -0.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
