Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of -0.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

