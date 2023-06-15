BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002304 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003068 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,996,481 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

