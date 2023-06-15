BitShares Hits Market Cap of $24.36 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $832,230.73 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003086 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001313 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,997,599 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

