BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 142.9% in May

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,815.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 2,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $31,701.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at $127,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $132,177 in the last 90 days. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,574,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,157 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BKTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

Further Reading

