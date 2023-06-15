Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Holdings Decreased by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.63% of Black Hills worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

