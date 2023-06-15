BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 47,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,997. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
