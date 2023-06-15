BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 47,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,997. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 318,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

