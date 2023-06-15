BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 123,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

