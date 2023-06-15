BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 94,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,136. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

