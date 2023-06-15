BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 94,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,136. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.