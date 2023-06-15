Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Shares Down 1.8%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 447,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,827,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.97.
Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.
