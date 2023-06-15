Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

BOCNU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,536.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $19,809,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

